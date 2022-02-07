Atalanta star Robin Gosens has revealed that he turned down a transfer offer from Newcastle United in January.

The Germany international ended up moving on loan from Atalanta to fellow Serie A side Inter Milan, but he could undoubtedly have been a fine addition to Eddie Howe’s side.

Gosens insists, however, that he has no regrets over turning down the approach to move to St James’ Park.

“I had a contract offer on the table, but rejected it. At no time did I say yes,” the 27-year-old told Kicker.

Gosens, 27, continued: “I thought about it. But I never really considered the transfer at any time. When I have to decide something, I always make a pros and cons list and then see what prevails.

“And with this offer, the Premier League and a lucrative contract were clearly on the pro side, but there were too many points on the con side. I would have put my sporting goals at risk.”

Gosens should prove a fine signing for Inter, and it’s a shame we couldn’t see him in the Premier League.