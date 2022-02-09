West Ham’s Kurt Zouma has cats seized by RSPCA following disturbing online video

West Ham FC
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has had his cats seized by the RSCPA, with the animal welfare charity confirming they now have the cats in their care as they continue their investigation into the player over distressing videos that were leaked online earlier this week.

The France international is making headlines for all the wrong reasons at the moment, with the Hammers ace seen kicking and slapping his pets in his home, and laughing about it around his children.

Several journalists are now tweeting about Zouma’s cats being taken away from him, and it seems the RSPCA may well have been investigating this particular incident for some time before the images went public…

Zouma has been condemned by West Ham, but still played for David Moyes’ side against Watford last night.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the east London side since he joined from Chelsea in the summer, but there’s no defending his nasty behaviour in the videos that went viral yesterday.

