West Ham’s Kurt Zouma has cats seized by RSPCA following disturbing online video

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has had his cats seized by the RSCPA, with the animal welfare charity confirming they now have the cats in their care as they continue their investigation into the player over distressing videos that were leaked online earlier this week.

The France international is making headlines for all the wrong reasons at the moment, with the Hammers ace seen kicking and slapping his pets in his home, and laughing about it around his children.

Several journalists are now tweeting about Zouma’s cats being taken away from him, and it seems the RSPCA may well have been investigating this particular incident for some time before the images went public…

RSPCA update re Zouma: "Two cats now in RSPCA care. Our priority is + has always been the wellbeing of these cats. Been taken for a check-up at a vets + will remain in our care while investigation continues. We’re grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 9, 2022

NEW: The RSPCA has taken Kurt Zouma's cats from him. RSPCA says: "We'd like to reassure people that we're investigating and the cats are safe and in our care. We have been dealing with this since before the clip went viral online and we need to follow the proper legal process." — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) February 9, 2022

Zouma has been condemned by West Ham, but still played for David Moyes’ side against Watford last night.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the east London side since he joined from Chelsea in the summer, but there’s no defending his nasty behaviour in the videos that went viral yesterday.