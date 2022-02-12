Video: Richarlison confirms first Premier League home win for Lampard at Everton with stunning effort

Everton’s new boss Frank Lampard has gotten off to the perfect start at home in the Premier League as Richarlison arrowed home their third goal.

After a brace of goals in the first half, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds had offered no reply to the goals before Richarlison ended the match as contest when he netted The Toffees third in the 78th minute.

Winning the ball from a long goalkeeper kick up the field, Everton then kept possession of the ball, with Allan popping the ball into the feet of Richarlison on the edge of the area.

The Brazilian international then cut towards the left side and carried on running unopposed by the Leeds defence, before his left-footed shot arrowed towards the bottom corner of the goal.

Everton take a big step towards safety with this result, but will need to ensure they consolidate the momentum this game should bring them.

