Manchester City are once again looking at South America to source their talent, this time closing in on a deal to sign Savinho.

The Atletico Mineiro youngster has yet to register any senior goals or assists in 23 senior appearances for the Brazilian Serie A Champions, but is highly rated enough to be spotted by City’s scouting department and appear for the Brazil Under 16 team.

The 17-year-old winger has scored four goals in the Brazil Under 16’s from just six appearances.

As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, City have already booked the teenager in for a medical with the club.

Manchester City are closing on talented Brazilian winger Savinho deal with Atlético Mineiro – after official bid sent three days ago. Medical tests already booked. ???? #MCFC Deal at final stages for €6.5m plus add ons and sell-on clause. Paperworks to be prepared soon. pic.twitter.com/7iMGMzXz1S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2022

This deal follows on from the acquisition of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, who City signed last month for a reported fee of £14.1m.

However, while he is also a relatively unknown quantity in Europe, on his own continent Alvarez is a known quantity and was in fact voted the South American Footballer of the Year last year.

The 22-year-old’s goal exploits helped fire River Plate to an Argentinian League title and had piqued the interest of some of European Football’s other elite clientele before City swooped in.

Both attackers are expected to link up with Manchester City in the coming summer.

