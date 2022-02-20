Bruno Fernandes headed in a second goal for Manchester United after a superb contribution from Victor Lindelof.

The Swedish defender is not normally known for bringing the ball out of defence and helping spark Man Utd attacks, but he did brilliantly here…

Bruno Fernandes doubles Manchester United's lead in first-half injury time! The midfielder heads the ball down and past Meslier from Jadon Sancho's cross! pic.twitter.com/kqX3UdGrVN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2022

Fernandes scored a hat-trick against Leeds earlier this season and he’s helped himself to another goal here with a fine finish with the header.

It will be interesting to see if Lindelof is given license to bomb forward like this again as it seems like it might be a surprise strength in his game.