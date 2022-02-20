Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly a surprise transfer target for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The France international will be out of contract at the end of the season and it seems unlikely he’ll be staying on at Man Utd after allowing his contract to run down this far without any sign of committing his future to his current club.

The Telegraph recently claimed that Pogba could be open to staying in the Premier League, however, and now Don Balon claim City boss Guardiola wants to snap him up.

Pogba could become the latest big name to swap United for City, with stars like Denis Law, Peter Schmeichel, Carlos Tevez and Owen Hargreaves notably playing for both clubs..

This would surely infuriate MUFC fans, with Pogba not exactly being a star performer at Old Trafford since his move from Juventus in 2016.

If the 28-year-old were then to move to the Etihad Stadium and become a success at City, it would no doubt rub a lot of fans up the wrong way.

It would be intriguing, however, to see if we’d see a different Pogba playing under a manager like Guardiola and with world class talents like Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva around him.