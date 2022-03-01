Juventus have offered Adrien Rabiot as part of a deal to prise Jorginho away from Chelsea.

According to TuttoJuve, Max Allegri is interested in the Chelsea midfielder, and is willing to allow Rabiot to be involved in the transfer as part of a swap deal. Chelsea are reportedly open to the prospect of a deal involving Rabiot, with Jorginho’s contract expiring in 2023.

Rabiot is a player liked by Chelsea and Juventus are happy for him to leave the club, despite him starting 18 out of the 27 possible games in the league this season.

The deal makes a lot of sense for Chelsea, with Rabiot being four years younger than Jorginho. Him and Kante are both into their thirties now, so some fresher legs in the Chelsea midfield are needed.

Rabiot is a very technically gifted player. He’s comfortable playing in a deeper role as a playmaker, or more advanced playing box to box. Compared to Jorginho, the Italian is limited and can only really play as a deep lying midfielder. The slight versatility of Rabiot would be useful in Thomas Tuchel’s side.