Arsenal transfer clear-out: Arteta set to axe as many as TWELVE first-team players this summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be set to embark on a major clear-out this summer, as twelve first-team players look likely to move on.

Arsenal transfer news may be dominated by headlines about the likes of Jonathan David, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak, and others, but the Gunners will also be surely be wielding the axe at the end of this season as there’s a lot of deadwood in Arteta’s squad.

Read on as we’ve picked out twelve players who look set for exits this summer, with some already basically guaranteed to leave.

Granit Xhaka

An inconsistent performer with the habit of picking up needless red cards at the worst possible moments, most fans would surely be happy to see the back of Granit Xhaka, with a replacement surely set to be signed in midfield.

Nicolas Pepe

The club’s £72m record signing, Nicolas Pepe just hasn’t done the business for Arsenal and there was some talk of him leaving in January. That didn’t materialise, but expect to see further transfer gossip involving this man in the months ahead.

Bernd Leno

Now the second choice behind Aaron Ramsdale, it’s hard to see Bernd Leno sticking around much longer. The German goalkeeper had some decent moments at the Emirates Stadium, but it now makes sense for all parties if he moves on.

Cedric Soares

Only a backup player, and not even a particularly good one, we’ll surely see Cedric Soares leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season.

Matteo Guendouzi

Out on loan at Marseille, recent reports claimed Matteo Guendouzi’s move will be made permanent in the summer, after certain clauses were triggered. He was never likely to get back in favour with Arteta, so this sale makes perfect sense.

Alexandre Lacazette

Out of contract in the summer, it’s hard to see Alexandre Lacazette staying at Arsenal, or else you feel his new deal would have been sorted by now. A hard-worker and good creative player, but the goals have dried up for him and the Gunners will probably feel they can do better.

Eddie Nketiah

Another player coming towards the end of their contract, Eddie Nketiah hasn’t developed as some would’ve hoped, and it will be interesting to see if he’s snapped up by a club in the Premier League or the Championship in the near future.