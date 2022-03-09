Man United defender considering extending contract

Man United could be set to offer full-back, Luke Shaw, a new contract with the England international open to the idea of extending his Old Trafford stay.

That is according to a recent report from the Guardian (first reported by Stretty News), who claim the experienced left-back is content with life in Manchester and wouldn’t be opposed to penning a new deal.

Shaw, 26, became the world’s most expensive defender back in 2014 after moving from Southampton in a deal worth a whopping £34m.

However, after going on to feature in well over 200 games for the Red Devils, the 26-year-old will now be out of contract in 2023.

Although the club does retain the option to trigger his deal for a further year, ahead of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard’s impending free transfers at the end of the season, the club will surely be keen to avoid a repeat scenario.

Despite Shaw suffering a recent dip in form, after speaking before his side’s game against Brighton to the club’s official website, it is clear that the England international remains fully focused on qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

”I still don’t think we were as good as we can be,” the 26-year-old said. “That’s not good enough for us because we have to improve fast and improve quick.

”Like I said, we have to achieve our goals this season and, with what we have left, we have to get into the Champions League.”