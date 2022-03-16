Manchester United star drops another HUGE transfer hint on Instagram

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard has dropped a major hint that he’s keen on a transfer back to West Ham.

The England international had a successful stint on loan with the Hammers last term, and looked likely to make the move permanent last summer, though this never materialised.

Lingard will be a free agent at the end of this season, and it seems he’s clearly flirting with West Ham by dropping a big social media hint.

See below as West Ham fans react to Lingard’s daughter being pictured outside the London Stadium, with her father liking the post – as if it wasn’t subtle enough by itself…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United legend singles out the Red Devils ace having an “absolute disaster” at the moment
“Remain strong” – Former Liverpool star offers Reds risky Mohamed Salah advice
Klopp eager to clinch transfer of €80m-rated star seen as perfect for Liverpool’s style of play

Lingard would be an exciting signing for West Ham, who continue to make huge progress under David Moyes.

In truth, it wouldn’t even be that surprising the east Londoners finished above this hapless Man Utd side this season or next!

More Stories Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.