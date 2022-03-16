Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard has dropped a major hint that he’s keen on a transfer back to West Ham.

The England international had a successful stint on loan with the Hammers last term, and looked likely to make the move permanent last summer, though this never materialised.

Lingard will be a free agent at the end of this season, and it seems he’s clearly flirting with West Ham by dropping a big social media hint.

See below as West Ham fans react to Lingard’s daughter being pictured outside the London Stadium, with her father liking the post – as if it wasn’t subtle enough by itself…

At this point, Lingard knows what he is doing by posting this…?? pic.twitter.com/aQzFPm6ve6 — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) March 16, 2022

Lingard would be an exciting signing for West Ham, who continue to make huge progress under David Moyes.

In truth, it wouldn’t even be that surprising the east Londoners finished above this hapless Man Utd side this season or next!