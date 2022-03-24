Diogo Jota gave Portugal the lead with a powerful header into the bottom corner.
The Liverpool man somehow created enough power in the header after a floated cross, to send it into the bottom corner beyond the goalkeeper.
The goal gave Portgual a two goal lead in their World Cup qualifying play-off match against Turkey.
Turkey now have a mountain to climb, in order to give them a chance of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.
Pictures from Bein Sports, TUDNUSA and Sky Sports.
The goal was Jota’s ninth for his country, in his 23rd game for Portugal.