Diogo Jota gave Portugal the lead with a powerful header into the bottom corner.

The Liverpool man somehow created enough power in the header after a floated cross, to send it into the bottom corner beyond the goalkeeper.

The goal gave Portgual a two goal lead in their World Cup qualifying play-off match against Turkey.

Turkey now have a mountain to climb, in order to give them a chance of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

Pictures from Bein Sports, TUDNUSA and Sky Sports.

Some header from Diogo Jota. pic.twitter.com/tphEOCPS2a — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 24, 2022

The power on this header from Diogo Jota! ?pic.twitter.com/0rBABqfmSD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 24, 2022

The goal was Jota’s ninth for his country, in his 23rd game for Portugal.