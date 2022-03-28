Everton unlikely to sell attacker with 24 Premier League appearances

Everton’s main concern right now will be to beat the drop and remain in the Premier League next season.

However, should the club find themselves facing the unthinkable come the end of the campaign, a summer of transformation would naturally follow.

With the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and England’s number one Jordan Pickford all big players, who earn big money, it is likely fans would be forced to accept a squad overhaul.

However, one player who looks less likely to be offloaded this summer is young winger Anthony Gordon.

That’s according to a recent claim from journalist Dean Jones, who while speaking recently to GiveMeSport, said: “From everything that I can gather from speaking to people, he wants to remain at that club for as long as he possibly can.

“And so, I’ll be very surprised if Everton tried to cash in on him, that’s not the route to go down right now.”

Since joining the Toffees’ youth academy a decade ago, Gordon, 21, has become one of the club’s shining lights after climbing the ranks to establish himself as an important player.

After spending six months out on loan with Preston last year, the 21-year-old was quickly promoted to the first-team and now plays an integral role for manager Frank Lampard, which is echoed by the fact he has started in 16 Premier League games, already this season.

Currently valued at just under £10m (Transfermarkt) and with a deal that is not set to expire until 2025, the future of Gordon at Goodison Park certainly seems assured, and stability will be key for Lampard, who faces a massive fight to keep the Toffees up this season.