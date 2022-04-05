Man United and Spurs interested in 24-year-old Bundesliga midfielder

Manchester United, as well as Tottenham Hotspur, appear keen to add a new midfielder to their ranks during this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from German outlet BILD (paywall), via ESPN, who claim both Premier League sides could turn to the Bundesliga in search of a new central midfielder.

One player who could pose an attractive option is RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer.

Not only are the prices of players in Germany’s top-flight generally a lot lower than those of players in the Premier League, but the midfielder will also be out of contract at the end of next season.

Therefore, failure to extend his deal between now and the start of the summer transfer window could see his employers forced into making a tough decision.

Ralf Rangnick facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur

Having previously managed RB Leipzig, it is no surprise to see United interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s name included in these latest reports.

The German tactician not only has a history at the Red Bull Arena but after managing him for a year in 2018, he also knows Laimer well too.

During his season under Rangnick, the 24-year-old midfielder played a big role, featuring in 43 matches, in all competitions.

However, although the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard look nailed on to leave Old Trafford this summer when it comes to Laimer, Rangnick’s connection may not be enough to convince the Austria international to move the other way.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites are also credited with having a strong interest and while years gone by would have seen the Red Devils as the more attractive option, recent times paint a very different picture.

United are struggling for consistency, they’re behind Tottenham Hotspur, in more or less every area, and they’re major outsiders to qualify for next season’s Champions League. From a player’s perspective, aside from the potentially high wages, playing for United doesn’t offer much else – at least at this moment in time anyway.