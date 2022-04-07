Arsenal may reportedly be about to lose Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace following their defeat at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

A piece from HITC suggests that Nketiah looked like he would be tempted to play for Patrick Vieira’s dynamic and exciting team after they put the Gunners to the sword with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Nketiah has not been a regular for Arsenal in recent times, and he’ll no doubt be a tempting target for a number of clubs when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Palace have been linked with the England Under-21 international before, and HITC now expect that could be where he’s heading next.

Billy Meyers wrote: “Interestingly, the south Londoners actually tried to sign the 22-year-old in the summer, and also in January, with his contract set to expire in June.

“Now, we believe Crystal Palace’s 3-0 hammering of the Gunners has convinced the £45,000-a-week man to join the Eagles.”

The reporter added: “Nketiah did look somewhat jealous that he wasn’t playing for the Crystal Palace fans.”