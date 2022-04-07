£45,000-a-week Arsenal star “has been convinced” to seal Crystal Palace transfer

Arsenal may reportedly be about to lose Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace following their defeat at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

A piece from HITC suggests that Nketiah looked like he would be tempted to play for Patrick Vieira’s dynamic and exciting team after they put the Gunners to the sword with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Nketiah has not been a regular for Arsenal in recent times, and he’ll no doubt be a tempting target for a number of clubs when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Palace have been linked with the England Under-21 international before, and HITC now expect that could be where he’s heading next.

Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal for Crystal Palace?
Billy Meyers wrote: “Interestingly, the south Londoners actually tried to sign the 22-year-old in the summer, and also in January, with his contract set to expire in June.

“Now, we believe Crystal Palace’s 3-0 hammering of the Gunners has convinced the £45,000-a-week man to join the Eagles.”

The reporter added: “Nketiah did look somewhat jealous that he wasn’t playing for the Crystal Palace fans.”

