Moyes “on verge” of first summer signing with £7m man closing in on West Ham transfer

West Ham are reportedly making progress in talks over a potential transfer deal for Elche winger Tete Morente.

The 25-year-old has caught the eye in La Liga and the Daily Mirror claim the Hammers are now advancing in negotiations to bring the £7million man to the London Stadium this summer.

It looks like both clubs are close to agreeing fee of £7m for Morente, and this will surely be seen as good news by the club’s fans as David Moyes prepares to make changes ahead of next season.

Despite much progress being made again this term, it’s clear that Morente could be an important addition in attack, with Andriy Yarmolenko set to leave in the summer and Nikola Vlasic having failed to impress so far in East London.

Morente might not be the biggest name in the world, but he looks like someone on an upward trajectory who could end up being a bargain for WHUFC.