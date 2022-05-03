Video: Villarreal score after four minutes to shock Liverpool

Villarreal took an early lead against Liverpool to spark their Champions League tie into life.

Liverpool held a 2-0 aggregate lead going into the game, but Villarreal scored within four minutes to seriously worry Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Boulaye Dia pounced on a cut-back from Etienne Capoue to fire Villarreal into the lead. Keeping the Spanish club at bay for as long as possible would have been the game plan for Liverpool, but they came unstuck early on.

Pictures below from BT Sport, AO Vivo SBT, and TUDNUSA.

The Villarreal crowd were gifted a glimmer of hope, that their side could reach a Champions League final.

