Liverpool confirm all-time greatness after breaking two records with win to book Champions League final spot

Champions League
Posted by

Liverpool have made history after a superb 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal that earned them a place in the Champions League final.

The Reds had a 2-0 lead going into last night’s game after a convincing win over these opponents at Anfield last week, but found themselves 2-0 down and all square on aggregate at half time of the second leg.

Still, Jurgen Klopp’s side cemented their place in the history books with a brilliant display in the second half, with goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane ensuring the Merseyside giants won 3-2 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate, reaching the Champions League final for the tenth time in their history.

The win also means Liverpool are the first English team to reach every final possible in the same season…

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham could rival Arsenal for £80million transfer as part of major squad revamp
Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Chelsea star ahead of summer
Jurgen Klopp’s comical story perfectly sums up Liverpool’s first-half disaster against Villarreal

Of course, Liverpool are not yet guaranteed to win all of these finals, but they’ll surely be confident after this incredible feat, and having already won the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea earlier in the campaign.

LFC also made another piece of history, reaching their highest ever goal tally for a single season…

If Klopp’s side only finish the season with the League Cup, that would certainly be a disappointment, but these remarkable stats surely mean that even further glory is ahead of them.

Either way, this team is surely going to go down in history as one of the all-time greats of English and European football.

More Stories Fabinho Jurgen Klopp Luis Diaz Sadio Mane

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.