Liverpool confirm all-time greatness after breaking two records with win to book Champions League final spot

Liverpool have made history after a superb 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal that earned them a place in the Champions League final.

The Reds had a 2-0 lead going into last night’s game after a convincing win over these opponents at Anfield last week, but found themselves 2-0 down and all square on aggregate at half time of the second leg.

Still, Jurgen Klopp’s side cemented their place in the history books with a brilliant display in the second half, with goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane ensuring the Merseyside giants won 3-2 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate, reaching the Champions League final for the tenth time in their history.

The win also means Liverpool are the first English team to reach every final possible in the same season…

1 – @LFC have become the first ever English club to reach the final of the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season. Dominance. #VILLIV pic.twitter.com/3EDpSScYbO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2022

Of course, Liverpool are not yet guaranteed to win all of these finals, but they’ll surely be confident after this incredible feat, and having already won the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea earlier in the campaign.

LFC also made another piece of history, reaching their highest ever goal tally for a single season…

139 – @LFC have scored 139 goals in 57 games in all competitions in 2021-22, their highest ever total in a single season in their club history. Unstoppable. #VILLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2022

If Klopp’s side only finish the season with the League Cup, that would certainly be a disappointment, but these remarkable stats surely mean that even further glory is ahead of them.

Either way, this team is surely going to go down in history as one of the all-time greats of English and European football.