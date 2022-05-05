Despite being with Manchester United his whole career, attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is set to depart the club this summer.

The English playmaker, who joined the Red Devils’ youth academy over 20-years-ago, will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and after failing to sign a renewal, is now facing free agency.

Lingard, 29, was excluded from former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s regular matchday 11 – a trend that has since continued under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Forced to spend the second half of last season out on loan with West Ham, the 29-year-old, who despite enjoying a successful spell in London, is understood to no longer be a target for the Hammers.

Lifting the lid on the Hammers’ stance, super-agent Rob Segal recently suggested in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that David Moyes’ side had ‘moved on’.

“He’s in limbo. Where will he go?” Segal said.

“West Ham doesn’t need him. They’ve moved on. The club won’t want to be lumbered with his wages, even if he is going to be available on a free transfer – they won’t spend what is required to bring him back to London.”

Now, the most recent person to weigh in on the outcasted midfielder has been TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan.

Discussing a recent social media post made by Lingard’s brother, which criticised the 20-times league winners, Jordan said: “His brother’s entitled to put out what he wants, and we can lift it and turn into something more than it is if we wanted to.

“The bottom line is, if you actually read it, it is indicative of how people perceive the sacrifices and the suffering footballers have to go through.

“Suffering and sacrifices is what people do in the real world, in football you get to prosper, be awarded and recognised and eulogised and revered.

“Jesse Lingard is the architect of his own downfall. He has reaped precisely what he has sown, and it’s not just with Ralf Rangnick, it was with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer too.”

Do you agree with Simon’s assessment? – Let us know in the comments.