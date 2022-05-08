Liverpool set to beat several Premier League clubs to right-back signing

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a £4million deal to secure Aberdeen right-back, Calvin Ramsay.

This is according to the Mail on Sunday via the Daily Record, which reports, that it is the Reds who are set to win the race for one of the most talented teenagers in European football, who will be used as an understudy to one of the world’s best right-backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Daily Mail stated that Manchester United, Tottenham, Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United were all interested in acquiring the 18-year-old’s signature, so therefore this could be seen as a good win for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool board.

Ramsey came through the youth ranks at Aberdeen before making his debut last season for The Granite City. The right-back has been a staple in Jim Goodwin’s side this season and has made 33 appearances for the club, with his rampaging displays from right-back a rare highlight amid a campaign to forget for the Scottish side.

The youngster is very much a Klopp style player, with attributes such as good crossing, long passes, and dribbling all being part of his arsenal.

The Scotland man will develop these further under the German and will hope to follow in the footsteps of Liverpool’s current right-back to becoming one of the best in the world in his position.