Aston Villa look set to rival Everton in an attempt to sign out-of-contract defender James Tarkowski.

Tarkowski’s contract expires at Burnley at the end of May, and after their relegation to the Championship, he’s decided to explore other options.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are ready to offer the England international a £120,000 a week deal, in an attempt to beat Everton in the race for Tarkowski’s signature.

The wage package seems excessive, but without a transfer fee, Aston Villa can afford to spend more money directly on the player in order to tempt them to join the club.

Everton may struggle to match Villa’s offer, so Steven Gerrard could have a free run at signing the defender. Due to The Merseyside clubs financial difficulties, they may have to consider changing their recruitment strategy and begin to target players on lower wages.

Tarkowski would be a welcome addition to what has been an excellent start to Villa’s summer dealings. Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara have already been announced as incomings for the summer, despite the window not opening yet.