The kick-off to this season’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been delayed by 15-minutes.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, are looking to win their seventh Champions League title, with their Spanish rivals gunning for what would be their 14th.

However, ahead of the mammoth European tie, which is set to be played at the Stade de France in Paris, both Klopp and managerial counterpart Carlo Ancelotti have been forced to go back to the dressing rooms after it was confirmed the game’s kick-off time has been pushed back by 15-minutes.

The final’s kick-off was originally scheduled for 8 p.m (UK time) but will now start at 8.15 p.m (UK time)

It is not yet known exactly why kick-off has been delayed, however, earlier reports suggested there had been some crowd trouble with sections of ticketless Liverpool fans reportedly forcing their way into the stadium.