Everton forward charged by FA over incident during Chelsea match

Everton forward Richarlison has been charged by the Football Association after throwing a flare into the crowd during the Toffees’ victory over Chelsea last month.

The charge was confirmed in a statement posted by the FA on Twitter on Wednesday, which stated: “Richarlison de Andrade has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following Everton’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea FC on Sunday May 1 2022.

“It is alleged the forward’s conduct in the 46th minute of the fixture was improper.

“He has until Wednesday, June 8 2022 to provide a response.”

Richarlison’s goal in the 1-0 win over Chelsea was a massive one for their season and could be seen as the turning point in the Merseyside club’s survival.

Emotions were running high on that day and after the goal in the 46th minute, the Brazilian threw a flare back into the crowd after it landed on the pitch in the aftermath of the goal. Although it wasn’t malicious, the incident had the potential to be dangerous and could have caused an injury to a fan.

The FA clearly wanted to stamp their authority on the incident and make sure players don’t do anything similar in the future.