Everton showing an interest in former Manchester United star

Everton are showing an interest in former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, whose contract recently expired at his boyhood club.

Lingard was recently released from Manchester United, and the 29-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs looking to sign the England international.

According to 90min, Everton are one of the many clubs interested in signing the former Manchester United man, as Frank Lampard looks to strengthen his squad to avoid another relegation battle next season.

Lingard’s versatility could be an attraction to Lampard, with the 29-year-old able to operate out wide or as an attacking midfielder. With Everton’s financial struggles, Lingard could be a useful addition to the squad without having to splash the cash to sign him.

Lingard’s experience could also be useful in helping to develop some of Everton’s younger players, as the former Manchester United man has played at the top level for many years now, including for his country.

With 32 England caps to his name and almost 300 club appearances, Lingard has been there and done it, and with Fabian Delph out of contract, Everton are likely to lose one of their older heads this summer.