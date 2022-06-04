Valencia have identified Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko as a potential summer transfer target.

Bakayoko has failed to establish himself since joining Chelsea in 2017, and has managed just 29 league appearances. After four separate loan spells, the Frenchman could be on his way out.

According to Calcio Mercato, Valencia have identified Bakayoko as a summer transfer target, who is currently in the middle of a two-year loan deal at AC Milan.

The 27-year-old has struggled at times during his spell in Italy, making just 14 league appearances, so his loan spell could be cut short.

Bakayoko’s Chelsea career could be over.

With his career currently stagnating, Bakayoko will be looking for a club willing to offer him regular game time. The Frenchman was highly-rated during his time at Monaco, hence why Chelsea brought him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea signed Bakayoko on a five-year deal, before triggering an option to extend his contract until 2023. The London club may have exercised this clause as they had faith in him eventually making the grade at the club, or to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.