Arsenal will be in the market for a striker this summer, after they recently announced the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

The French striker left on a free transfer, and with Eddie Nketiah the only recognised striker remaining at Arsenal, it’s no surprise to see them targeting an additional forward.

Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside that Arsenal are attempting to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, but he’s not the only man on their wishlist.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Arsenal and Juventus are set to battle it out for Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone. The Argentine striker is currently on loan at Hellas Verona, who have an option to buy Simeone on a permanent deal.

Verona are expected to exercise their option to buy the 26-year-old, but the plan is to sell him for a quick profit.

It’s believed he would cost in the region of €20m, and he could be a useful addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. Simeone scored 17 league goals last season, and with Arsenal needing at least one striker, he could be brought in to fight it out with another recruit.