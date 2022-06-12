Premier League star “closer” to Tottenham transfer than to Arsenal

Tottenham reportedly look to be ahead of Arsenal in the transfer race for Everton forward Richarlison.

The Brazil international has been a top performer at Goodison Park for some time now, but with the club only narrowly avoiding relegation last season, he may feel it’s time to move on to bigger and better things.

It seems there has been some interest from Arsenal in the past, according to Goal, but now it looks like Spurs are ahead of their north London rivals in the race for Richarlison’s signature.

See the tweet below from journalist Ekrem Konur for the latest update on the 25-year-old…

Richarlison could be a fine signing to help Antonio Conte build on last season’s success, with new additions clearly still needed if the club is to finish in the top four once again.

This could end up being a blow for Arsenal, however, who also need to make changes up front after the recent departures of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, while Nicolas Pepe has struggled for form.