Exclusive: Gabriel Jesus Arsenal transfer developments expected “in the next few hours”

It’s gone a little quiet on the Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal front in recent times, but Fabrizio Romano has an exciting exclusive update regarding the Manchester City striker.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano says Gunners fans can expect potentially significant developments in the next few hours.

Arsenal are set to hold further talks over a possible deal for Jesus today, and the Brazil international remains their top target up front.

Still, it could be that if progress isn’t made in today’s talks, the north London giants will move on to other targets.

“Gabriel Jesus is still the main target of Arsenal as of today,” Romano explains. “In the next few hours there will be new contacts to understand if they can reach an agreement or move to other targets.

“There is not only Arsenal on Gabriel, who will leave Man City at 100%. He’s a top player who wants to start matches, and it’s not too surprising to see him take his time over a decision on his future.”

Should Arsenal pin all their hopes on Gabriel Jesus transfer?

Gooners will no doubt be itching for progress to be made here, but the club should surely be confident that there are very decent alternatives out there.

To name just a few examples – Christopher Nkunku, Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David, Alexander Isak, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could all be on the move this summer and would surely do a job at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus is a tempting option, but at the same time it would be a very different challenge for him at Arsenal.

The 25-year-old would suddenly become the focal point of a struggling team, rather than a luxury player in Pep Guardiola’s dominant Man City side.

It might not be the smoothest transition for him, so Arsenal shouldn’t be too disappointed if talks don’t progress today.