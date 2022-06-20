“Ridiculous” – Porto slammed for selling Fabio Vieira to Arsenal on the cheap

Porto have been slammed for the Fabio Vieira to Arsenal transfer deal by one of their former presidential candidates Nuno Lobo.

The Portuguese giants also lost star player Luis Diaz to Liverpool back in January, and it seems this business is not going down well.

The signing of Vieira looks like good business by Arsenal if they can pull it off, but Lobo is clearly furious about the deal as he thinks Porto are letting their best players leave for too little money.

As per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column: “The announcement for Fabio Vieira at Arsenal is imminent, the deal is set to be completed for €35m plus €5m add-ons. Fabio will sign for five years.”

That is certainly very cheap, so it’s little wonder Arsenal were tempted to go for the 22-year-old, and Gooners may be intrigued to see just how badly this is going down with those with connections to Porto.

“He is one of the best players at FC Porto and leaving for this fee is a bad deal,” Lobo said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“We are talking about one of the gems of FC Porto, one of the players who came from our academy. The DNA of FC Porto.

“We lost him. It’s another piece of business that I don’t understand.

“We are talking about ridiculous values for players who represent and are FC Porto.

“They are from our academy and we are letting them go for unbelievable fees.”