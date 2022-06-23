Spain a likely destination for Paulo Dybala’s next move

Paulo Dybala looked all set to join Inter Milan this summer but the unexpected return of Romelu Lukaku has now cast serious doubt over the Argentine’s move to the Nerazzurri.

Lukaku is expected to join his former club from Chelsea having agreed a loan move totalling £10.3million, made up of a loan fee of £6.9million plus £3.4million in bonuses reports Sky Sports.

This essentially ends any hope of Dybala joining the Serie A giants and therefore, the forward will need to look elsewhere in Italy or turn to Spain where there is considerable interest from both Sevilla and Real Madrid.

Sevilla are very interested in signing Dybala this summer and have already presented the Argentine with a proposal to take him to Sánchez Pizjuán with a salary of €3million per season and although the 28-year-old’s intention is to continue in Italy, he could end up playing in Seville reports Todofichajes.

The Andalusian side could face competition from fellow Spanish giants Real Madrid, who would be ready to make an offer in the event of Marco Asensio’s departure from the club states Tuttosport.

Dybala is most likely set to stay in Italy but a move to Spain is now on the cards. The Argentine is yet to play outside of Italy in Europe so could now be the time to try something new?