Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie admits he could see a move for Borussia Dortmund star Thorgan Hazard happening for Newcastle United this summer.

Hazard has impressed in his time at Dortmund, though there has been speculation over his future of late as his club could be open to letting the Belgian go for the right price.

The 29-year-old is a similar style of player to his brother Eden Hazard, who once lit up the Premier League with Chelsea, and who currently plays for Real Madrid.

It would be an exciting signing for Newcastle’s owners if they could pull it off, and Sky reporter Downie has fuelled the flames a bit with his latest quotes.

“I’ve seen a lot of him. I used to cover the Belgium stuff, and I think he’d be the sort of player that would really improve the team, so that’s one you could see potentially happening,” he told Give Me Sport.

“Whether they are interested in Hazard, I have to say I don’t know.”