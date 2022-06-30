“One you could see happening” – Downie drops Newcastle transfer claim on 82-goal ace

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie admits he could see a move for Borussia Dortmund star Thorgan Hazard happening for Newcastle United this summer.

Hazard has impressed in his time at Dortmund, though there has been speculation over his future of late as his club could be open to letting the Belgian go for the right price.

The 29-year-old is a similar style of player to his brother Eden Hazard, who once lit up the Premier League with Chelsea, and who currently plays for Real Madrid.

It would be an exciting signing for Newcastle’s owners if they could pull it off, and Sky reporter Downie has fuelled the flames a bit with his latest quotes.

More Stories / Latest News
“I’d be surprised…” – Former Man Utd star questions if Neymar would add anything to any of the PL’s big six
Ex-Red Devil warns Arsenal will regret Raphinha transfer failure, but explains why Man Utd are targeting this alternative
Agreement close: Tottenham in advanced talks over bargain £15m transfer

“I’ve seen a lot of him. I used to cover the Belgium stuff, and I think he’d be the sort of player that would really improve the team, so that’s one you could see potentially happening,” he told Give Me Sport.

“Whether they are interested in Hazard, I have to say I don’t know.”

More Stories Thorgan Hazard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.