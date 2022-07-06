Everton winger Anthony Gordon would be ready to make the transfer to Newcastle if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs, CaughtOffside understands.

Newcastle are chasing Gordon in a potential £35million deal after the 21-year-old impressed in the Premier League last season, and sources close to the player have informed CaughtOffside that he’d be tempted by the move to St James’ Park.

This seems quite far from becoming a reality at the moment, however, with Newcastle yet to make a formal offer, despite some initial talks between the two teams.

Gordon would likely cost around £35m, but Everton have already fought off interest from Tottenham in the youngster’s signature this summer.

Newcastle’s wealthy owners will no doubt be keen to keep on strengthening with big names after the recent signings of top talents like Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman.

Gordon would be another exciting investment for the club’s fans, and they can perhaps take some encouragement from the fact that he’s seemingly open to the move.

The England Under-21 international looks like he’d fit the bill for Eddie Howe’s needs in the wide positions ahead of next season, so it will be interesting to see how this progresses in the weeks ahead.