Exclusive: Anthony Gordon ready to seal Newcastle transfer if Everton accept bid

Everton FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Everton winger Anthony Gordon would be ready to make the transfer to Newcastle if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs, CaughtOffside understands.

Newcastle are chasing Gordon in a potential £35million deal after the 21-year-old impressed in the Premier League last season, and sources close to the player have informed CaughtOffside that he’d be tempted by the move to St James’ Park.

This seems quite far from becoming a reality at the moment, however, with Newcastle yet to make a formal offer, despite some initial talks between the two teams.

Gordon would likely cost around £35m, but Everton have already fought off interest from Tottenham in the youngster’s signature this summer.

Anthony Gordon is interested in a move to Newcastle
More Stories / Latest News
“It’s a bit funny…” – Former Man United ace surprised by reaction to potential Christian Eriksen transfer deal
“Right time” for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave, but Man Utd transfer shouldn’t be classed as a failure, says ex-Red Devil
Man United dealt transfer blow as scouted midfielder set for new contract talks

Newcastle’s wealthy owners will no doubt be keen to keep on strengthening with big names after the recent signings of top talents like Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman.

Gordon would be another exciting investment for the club’s fans, and they can perhaps take some encouragement from the fact that he’s seemingly open to the move.

The England Under-21 international looks like he’d fit the bill for Eddie Howe’s needs in the wide positions ahead of next season, so it will be interesting to see how this progresses in the weeks ahead.

More Stories Anthony Gordon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.