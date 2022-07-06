Arsenal to receive lower fee than expected for defender as La Liga side close in

Villarreal are closing in on the signing of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal with the Gunners set to receive a lower fee than hoped for.

The right-back hoped to extend his stay with Real Betis after a very impressive loan spell with Los Verdiblancos last season, where the Spaniard performed as one of the best right-backs in La Liga and the 27-year-old ended up collecting a Copa del Rey winners medal along the way.

However, the Seville based club are under financial restraints and that has allowed other clubs to enter the race for the Arsenal defender.

According to Todofichajes, Atletico Madrid are another club that have shown genuine interest in Bellerin but it is another La Liga side that are now in pole position to sign the player. That team is Villarreal, who are closing in on the signing of the Spaniard in a deal worth around €10m reports Todofichajes.

This is said to be less than Arsenal hoped to receive for the right-back but with just one year left on the 27-year-old’s contract, the Gunners have no time to be picky over a fee, which has worked in favour of Villarreal.

All that is left to sort out is the details of the player’s contract states Todofichajes but once that is done, Bellerin will be on his way out of London and heading towards the Estadio de la Cerámica.