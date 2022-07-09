Everton rule out move for 24-year-old forward but have another target

Everton have ruled out a move for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis as the club looks to replace Richarlison.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Toffees are not currently prioritising the capture of Dennis, even though Watford have confirmed he wants to leave this summer after the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Frank Lampard is in the market for a forward this summer after losing Richarlision to Tottenham and has been linked with a few names during the current window.

Who that new forward will be, remains to be seen but it certainly won’t be Dennis, who still has Newcastle United and West Ham as potential destinations report Football Insider.

Who are Everton linked with?

Everton are said to be targetting both Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer but are waiting for the London club to make a decision on both players’ futures.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is reported to have met with Armando Broja this week to discuss the striker’s future reports the Evening Standard as Everton have discussed terms of an approach worth £30m. The 20-year-old is said to want either a substantial role at Chelsea or a permanent move to a Premier League rival ahead of next season and the Toffees would be a great fit for the striker.

Aside from Broja, Everton are also keen on bringing Conor Gallagher to Goodison Park for the new campaign but just like the Albanian international, Thomas Tuchel hasn’t made a decision on his future yet.

Both players would significantly improve Everton after two great seasons during the last campaign but Lampard could have his work cut out trying to recruit them, as Chelsea and other English sides will make it difficult.