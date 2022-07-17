Teddy Sherringham tells Man United how to solve Cristiano Ronaldo conundrum

Former Man United striker Teddy Sherringham will not be bothered if the Red Devils sell star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

After opting to leave Juventus, Ronaldo, 37, returned to Old Trafford last summer.

The Portuguese megastar wowed fans by scoring a brace against Newcastle United on his second debut.

However, despite going on to finish last season with an impressive 24 goals, in all competitions, after failing to qualify for the Champions League, the 37-year-old now appears unhappy and would prefer a move elsewhere.

MORE: The biggest signing of the summer is official as Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona

Widespread reports recently have suggested that Ronaldo is keen to link up with a club competing in the prestigious competition.

In fact, continuing to dominate the Champions League’s goalscoring records is so much of a priority for Ronaldo that according to Fabrizio Romano, the Portugal international has rejected a €300m record-breaking contract offer from a team in Saudi Arabia.

What has been said about Cristiano Ronaldo potentially leaving Man United?

However, will his options limited, the former Real Madrid Galactico’s future is still very uncertain, but one person who doesn’t care if the five-time Ballon d’Or stays, or goes, is ex-striker Sherringham.

“I half saw it coming,” Sheringham told Sportsmail.

“People are saying shall Ten Hag build his team around Ronaldo, but if he wants to go he goes. That opens up a whole new corridor for United.

“You could get in two or three players on that sort of wage and that is a lot of money they could spend each month.

“Life goes on, he wants to go and play somewhere else so get players in that you know who are going to be strong and stable throughout the season.

“Ronaldo will have been watching what has been going on, he will feel the vibes from how it was in Fergie’s time and how the club is being run now and he’ll get the vibes that he does not like what he is seeing going on.

“If you stand still in football you fall and maybe Ronaldo sees the same. Where is that big signing coming from?

“If I’m Ronaldo now I’m saying go on then United, excite me…what are you doing in the transfer market.

“Ronaldo has got maybe another year or two years max at the top level and he deserves to enjoy his football at the top of his game.”