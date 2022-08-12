Leeds United recently announced the signing of former Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper was recently released from his contract at Real Betis and will now serve as an emergency backup to number one Illan Meslier.

However, assessing the Spanish keeper’s recent move to Elland Road, former club goalkeeper Paul Robinson has blasted the Whites’ decision.

“It looks like they’re just signing for the sake of signing, in all honesty,” Robinson told MOT Leeds.

“It looks like they’ve got to a point where the transfer window is coming to an end.

“Robles is a good goalkeeper with experience. He can do a job in the short term if needed.

“I wouldn’t like to think Leeds would need to rely on him for 10 or 15 games in a row – you’d like to think there are better-experienced goalkeepers for that who you could sign as a number one or number two to Meslier.

“I don’t think Meslier will feel any threat whatsoever with Robles coming in as a number two, which is not healthy.

“There should be healthy competition but the number one goalkeeper should always be pushed to be at his very best, knowing there’s a second-choice there who’s more than capable of doing his job on a long-term basis.

“For me, it’s just filling a gap with Robles.

“I don’t think there’s any way you go into a season with him as your number one goalkeeper.

“Still, the goalkeeper ranks aren’t good enough, in my opinion.”