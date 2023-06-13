Leeds in contract talks with player who wants to stay at the club

Things will certainly be changing at Elland Road this summer, with 49ers Enterprises taking over Leeds United from Andrea Radrizzani.

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign was an awful one for the Yorkshire-based club and, despite having three different managers during the season, none of them could stop the club from dropping into the Championship.

It’s likely that the loss of money from not being in the English top-flight will hit them hard, even taking into account that there may be some parachute payments to be made.

Ultimately, the make up of the squad has to change, be that because players are on too much money for a Championship club – Salary Sport has Rodrigo on £100,000 per week for example – or players are at the end of their contracts, the shape of the team is likely to be strikingly different to the one that ended last season.

One player that was actually on Leeds’ released list of players was Joel Robles, however, the player’s apparent desire to remain at the club has seen him enter into talks over a new contract according to Sky Sports.

It isn’t clear if Robles will replace Illan Meslier in goal or remain as a back-up to the youngster, but the fact that the 32-year-old Spaniard wants to stay put at Elland Road can only be a good thing for the club.

His years of experience could prove invaluable in getting them straight back to the promised land.