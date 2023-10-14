27-year-old says playing for Leeds United involves ‘extreme risk’

With 17 goals scored and 11 conceded in the Championship so far this season, Leeds United are clearly one of the more entertaining teams to watch in 2023/24.

Daniel Farke will undoubtedly hope that things settle down further as the season progresses whilst still providing entertainment for the club’s supporters.

The age old saying of something being ‘a marathon not a sprint’ perfectly encapsulates the long, hard Championship season and so there’s every chance that teams that might be struggling in mid-table at present could reel in those at the top by the end of the campaign.

Leeds are sat in fourth position, tucked in nicely behind the top three and ready to push on at any point.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham create new plan to stop player from leaving Leeds told to agree deal with 32-year-old veteran Newcastle, Man City keen on 23-year-old attacker with 14 goals & 14 assists last season

Defensively they need to tighten up a little and if they can achieve that, Farke has the nous and knowledge of how to negotiate the latter stages of the season.

One player that won’t be part of any successes or failures at the club in 23/24 is Robin Koch, after the 27-year-old moved on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt.

His recent comments about his parent club, detailed by SGE4Ever, could mean that he doesn’t even pull on the white shirt again too.

“In Leeds there was a lot of pressing and therefore extreme risk at the back,” he was quoted as saying.

“Of course, it’s more pleasant for a defender to keep a clean sheet or generally concede few goals.”

It sounds as if he’s already made up his mind as to where he would rather not be next season, but as Leeds are doing just fine without him, perhaps it won’t be too much of a loss for them to have to cope with.