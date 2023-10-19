Leeds to get colossal eight figure windfall ahead of January transfer window

The January transfer window could come at precisely the right time for Leeds United after it was revealed that the club are set to receive a huge £21m windfall.

It isn’t clear at this stage if all of the money that will land in club coffers will be handed to manager, Daniel Farke, to make a splurge early in the new year, though it’s a safe enough bet that he’d be able to buy some top class talent for the second half of the season with that kind of spending power.

The payout will arrive courtesy of FC Barcelona and one of their staged payments for former Leeds ace, Raphinha.

More Stories / Latest News 24-year-old Leeds ace advised to follow Kalvin Phillips’ lead in 2024 Summer Manchester United transfer target looking for move in January Exclusive: “The kind of challenge he’s been looking for” – French football expert on Paul Mitchell to Man Utd

As Football Insider note, the deal was completed 15 months ago but the Catalan outfit, then still in dire financial straits, managed to negotiate a payment plan for the Brazilian star.

It isn’t a final payment for the player either, with more to come in future.

The Elland Road outfit have certainly missed the winger’s dynamism, skill and goals, though it’s doubtful even he could’ve saved his old club last season had he not made the transfer to the Spanish top-flight giants.

New Leeds owners, 49ers Enterprises, will undoubtedly have something to say about where the money finally ends up, and Farke should be keeping his fingers crossed for a mid-season bonus.