Leeds ace could sign permanently in January: Farke open to doing the deal

Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke, looks like he will have a number of decisions to make in the lead up to, and during, the January transfer window.

Much will depend on how well placed the all whites are at the beginning of the new year, as to whether the German decides to shuffle his pack or keep the status quo much as it is at the moment.

That would include keeping Robin Kock at Eintracht Frankfurt, a situation that appears to be on the verge of being turned from a loan arrangement into a permanent one.

According to Sport 1, the Bundesliga side have no intention of allowing Koch’s transfer to be short-term.

The outlet also go on to say how both player and club believe the move has been perfect for all concerned and that there appears to be a clear plan to undertake negotiations once the January transfer window opens for business.

Farke would, apparently, be open to doing a permanent deal, and there’s bound to be an expectation from the manager that any fee could be re-invested in his squad for the second half of the Championship campaign, particularly if Leeds are still in the running for promotion.

It would seem that all that remains to ensure the deal is done is that a fee is agreed.