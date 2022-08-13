Watford star to sign four-year deal with Premier League club

Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis looks closer to joining Nottingham Forest after completing his medical tests.

The forward is set to join Forest on a four-year deal after they agreed a deal with the Hornets to bring the 24-year-old to The City Ground during the week.

According to The Athletic, the newly promoted Premier League club put a bid of around £20m – including add-ons – forward for the Nigerian star and that seems to have been enough to lure him away from Vicarage Road.

Emmanuel Dennis has completed the medical tests with Nottingham Forest few minutes ago. He’s gonna sign a four year deal with NFFC. ?? #NFFC Fee agreed with Watford and deal set to be completed. pic.twitter.com/TV4OLM1cEJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2022

Dennis was relegated with Watford from the Premier League last season but contributed 10 goals and six assists to the Hornets’ cause throughout the campaign. The 24-year-old was one of the club’s stand-out players and that has contributed to clubs being interested in the forward.

Apart from Nottingham Forest, West Ham were also interested in signing Dennis but opted for Maxwel Cornet instead.

The Hammers monitored the Watford star all summer reported talkSPORT, but The Athletic stated that that interest ended recently.

Dennis will be joining a long list of players that have moved to The City Ground this summer as Steve Cooper looks to keep the club in the Premier League beyond just one season.

Signing so many players at once has proved detrimental to certain clubs in the past but the Welsh coach hopes to make it work throughout the campaign.