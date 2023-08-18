Roy Hodgson wants Crystal Palace to sign Nottingham Forest striker

Crystal Palace FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Express, who claims Roy Hodgson is pushing the Eagles to pursue a late deal for the 25-year-old Nigerian.

Having played for Watford before joining Steve Cooper’s Forest, Dennis is thought to be keen on returning to London, which is likely to offer Palace a major boost in pursuit of the powerful striker.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham had £40m bid to sign Premier League striker turned down
Chelsea supporters not happy with decision to sell Lewis Hall to Newcastle
Chris Sutton claims £30 million ace wasn’t David Moyes signing

Should the Eagles land Hodgson’s top target this summer, fans will feel a great sense of excitement. Not only are the club acting ambitious in the transfer market, but with Michael Olise recently snubbing a move to Chelsea in favour of extending his contract, the future at Selhurst Park certainly looks bright.

More Stories Emmanuel Dennis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.