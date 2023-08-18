Roy Hodgson wants Crystal Palace to sign Nottingham Forest striker

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Express, who claims Roy Hodgson is pushing the Eagles to pursue a late deal for the 25-year-old Nigerian.

Having played for Watford before joining Steve Cooper’s Forest, Dennis is thought to be keen on returning to London, which is likely to offer Palace a major boost in pursuit of the powerful striker.

Should the Eagles land Hodgson’s top target this summer, fans will feel a great sense of excitement. Not only are the club acting ambitious in the transfer market, but with Michael Olise recently snubbing a move to Chelsea in favour of extending his contract, the future at Selhurst Park certainly looks bright.