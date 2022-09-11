West Ham star wants exit – he is set to leave for only £7m

West Ham defender Craig Dawson reportedly wants a speedy exit from the club amid growing doubt over his future.

Reports suggest Dawson could have a £7million asking price in January as West Ham prepare to make room for new signings when the transfer window re-opens.

Dawson has had a decent spell at the London Stadium, but it seems he’s now fallen down the pecking order in David Moyes’ squad.

Aston Villa and Wolves are said to be interested in snapping up Dawson in the winter, while John Egan of Sheffield United could be in line to replace him in Moyes’ squad.

West Ham had a busy summer, and it seems further ins and outs are planned for January.

