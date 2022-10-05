(Video) Reece James blasts strike in from tight angle vs AC Milan

Chelsea are coasting to victory against AC Milan during Wednesday night’s Champions League group tie.
The Londoners would have been expecting a tense and nervy encounter, however, the AC Milan that have turned up in the country’s capital are a long way short of the team that lifted last season’s Serie A.
MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, featuring Messi’s future, Nkunku to Chelsea latest + Arsenal transfer targets
Goals from Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set the tone before right-back Reece James powered onto the end of a well-placed pass and lashed it beyond goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.
GOAL! Reece James
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan#CFC | #UCL
pic.twitter.com/92nxfPhIOi
— Fast Goals (@fast_footygoals) October 5, 2022
Pictures via BeIN Sports