Exclusive: How Arteta has “improved” one side of his management skills to turn Arsenal into title contenders

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been credited for improving his man-management skills as Fabrizio Romano believes they are now genuine contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says he’s been a big fan of Arteta’s Arsenal project for a while now, and praised the Gunners for sticking with the Spanish tactician in some difficult moments.

Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 yesterday to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table, with Arteta masterminding a remarkable 11 wins out of 12 in all competitions so far this season.

Romano rates Arteta as a great tactician, but also highlighted how he has improved his “feeling” with his players, which he suggests has been key to creating this strong atmosphere in the Emirates Stadium dressing room.

“I have really appreciated the Arsenal project for more than a year,” Romano explained. “They showed trust in the manager in the difficult moments of 2021, Edu is doing great job, and I’m told that the atmosphere into the dressing room is amazing.

“Since June I think they are among the candidates for the title, obviously with Man City as favourites.”

He added: “I think Arteta is an excellent manager who, in addition to his high-level tactical skills, has also improved a lot in his feeling with the players: this is a key factor for being successful at a high level.”

Arsenal fans will be thrilled to hear that a journalist with as much inside knowledge as Romano rates this Arsenal project so highly, with the club clearly in good hands under Arteta.

As Romano notes, Manchester City will surely remain the favourites to go on and win the league, but it will be intriguing to see how Arsenal can do against Pep Guardiola’s side when they meet for their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on the 19th of October.