Liverpool star set for rare start after playing just 22 minutes this season

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is set for a rare start against Rangers on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

Konate suffered an injury just before the start of the Premier League season which has limited his game time to just 22 minutes across all competitions.

Liverpool will be without both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip against Rangers on Wednesday night. Now, according to The Athletic, this will mean a rare start for Konate.

Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool.
The report claims that Joe Gomez will move across to right-back to replace Alexander-Arnold, with Konate slotting in at centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted that he is able to call upon Konate after being without him for the majority of the season so far, and it’s come at a perfect time. Matip and Alexander-Arnold both featured in Liverpool’s last Premier League game against Arsenal, but he’s now lost both to injury.

Young Calvin Ramsay could be another option for Klopp in defence, but the Scottish right-back has had a lack of game time this season and has very little experience in senior football and is yet to feature in a competition as big as the Champions League.

