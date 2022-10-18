Wolves add shock contender to list of potential new managers

Wolves are yet to hire a new manager following the sacking of Bruno Lage earlier this month but their list of candidates is becoming ever clearer.

The midlands club sacked the Portuguese coach after a poor start to their campaign and hoped to replace him with former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, who was their number one target for the vacant role at Molineux

The Spaniard turned down the role due to family reasons, reports talkSPORT, and that has prompted Wolves to look elsewhere.

According to talkSPORT, Wolves have now added Peter Bosz to their list of candidates and is deemed a favourite alongside QPR manager Michael Beale.

Bosz has a number of top clubs on his CV over more than two decades in management but the Dutchman should be considered a shock appointment should it come to fruition.

The 58-year-old has been sacked from his last three jobs and has not been successful in any role since leaving Ajax back in 2017 – although he did not win anything either with the Dutch giants.

Bosz was sacked by Lyon earlier this month after a poor start to their campaign and it is not harsh to say should Wolves appoint the Dutch coach the relegation zone is an area of the table they will need to get used to.