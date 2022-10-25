RB Salzburg grabbed an equaliser against Chelsea through Chukwubuike Adamu after a sensational assist from Maximilian Wober.

Chelsea took the lead through an impressive finish from Mateo Kovacic in the first-half.

Graham Potter’s men dominated the opening proceedings, but Salzburg equalised not long after half-time.

Adamu latched on to a sensational assist from Wober to poke home.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, and Bein Sports.

RB SALZBURG ARE LEVEL ? A Griddy to celebrate too ? pic.twitter.com/1mOEn2hzEH — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 25, 2022

Wonder where he got that celebration from…? ? RB Salzburg evens the score against Chelsea with this brilliantly worked goal!! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/HBaL1ma2xi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2022

The commentary team mentioned shortly after Adamu scored that a host of clubs were interested in signing the attacker, including from the Premier League.