Video: Salzburg grab an equaliser against Chelsea thanks to a sensational assist

RB Salzburg grabbed an equaliser against Chelsea through Chukwubuike Adamu after a sensational assist from Maximilian Wober.

Chelsea took the lead through an impressive finish from Mateo Kovacic in the first-half.

Graham Potter’s men dominated the opening proceedings, but Salzburg equalised not long after half-time.

Adamu latched on to a sensational assist from Wober to poke home.

Pictures below from BT Sport, DAZN Canada, and Bein Sports.

 

The commentary team mentioned shortly after Adamu scored that a host of clubs were interested in signing the attacker, including from the Premier League.

 

