Leicester City vs Manchester City team news – Guardiola rings the changes with key player out

Pep Guardiola has made a host of changes from Manchester City’s last Premier League game with Erling Haaland ruled out injured.

Manchester City’s star man this season Haaland has been ruled out of their game against Leicester City through injury. Against Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek, Haaland was taken off at half-time, and he’s not fit enough to play against Leicester on Saturday.

There’s no place in the starting eleven for both Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez, with Guardiola making a host of changes against struggling Leicester City.

It will be an excellent opportunity for Julian Alvarez who has struggled for game time this season due to the form of Haaland.

Leicester City will be hoping the in-form James Maddison continues his recent performances, as he looks to make a last-ditch attempt to be named in the England squad for the World Cup.

After spending time in and out of the team so far this season, Jamie Vardy makes his eighth start of the Premier League season.

It’s also a first appearance of the season for Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu, who will no doubt be delighted to hear Haaland is unavailable for this one.