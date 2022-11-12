Video: Phil Foden hits ferocious rocket to draw Man City level with Brentford

Manchester City have drawn level with Brentford at the Etihad thanks to an incredible strike from Phil Foden.

The hosts went behind in the match after 16 minutes when Ivan Toney headed Brentford in front but Man City upped the pressure and eventually found the breakthrough in the aftermath.

City’s goal came from a corner after Kevin De Bruyne’s cross wasn’t dealt with properly by the away side.

A loose ball fell at Foden’s feet and the England international hit a rocket to make it 1-1, which can be seen below.

He absolutely thumped that!! Phil Foden levels the score for Man City right on half-time with this absolute rocket of a strike! ?#EPL pic.twitter.com/QeYsztDg0s — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 12, 2022