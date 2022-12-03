“Not at World Cup” – Agent explains why Man United may not make January signings

The January transfer window could be unlike any other winter window fans have seen before. Depending on if players pick up injuries while in action in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, fans could very well see their clubs delve into the January market, but one club who may avoid splashing the cash in the New Year is Erik Ten Hag’s Man United.

That is the view of super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Rob Segal, who has concerns that the Red Devils may not be interested in bringing in new faces once the World Cup concludes later this month.

Two players who have been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford have been Netherlands’ attacking duo Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo (GiveMeSport), but Segal isn’t convinced the Red Devils will make an approach for either World Cup quarter-finalist.

News #Depay: He is also on the list of #MUFC. We‘ve been told that Ten Hag can really imagine bringing him back. There is contact between all parties. Barca would even terminate the contract, desperately wants to save the salary. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/PSrkcNiVnx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

“I wonder whether they will buy either in January,” Segal exclusively told CaughtOffside.

“I can tell you this, Man United’s decision-makers are not at the World Cup. They are just watching the games at home, at this stage, I think if they do sign anyone, Ten Hag is more likely to push for players that he’s worked with in the past.”

The Red Devils are set to undergo some major changes, and following the Glazer family’s recent statement on welcoming investment, the club’s ownership could very well be the most significant change.

Although failure to make any new signings in January wouldn’t be overly surprising to fans, it would still be hugely disappointing if the 20-time league winners opted against replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last month after agreeing to terminate his contract (ManUtd).